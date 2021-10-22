Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B) “John McCook [Eric, r.] and a big supply of martinis because he has the best stories and they are endless. I could listen to them all week.” Photo credit: CBS

Photo credit: JPI

Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH) “Chad [Duell, Michael] would be a good choice because he’s absolutely one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. He can crack me up with just one look and he’d keep my boredom at bay for sure with all the laughing I’d be doing.” Photo credit: ABC

Diamond White (Paris, B&B) “Probably Jacqui [MacInnes Wood], because I think we’d have the most fun together. She is so funny to banter with and go back and forth with. I’m obsessed with her. She’s great.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Joshua Morrow (Nick, Y&R) “There are two schools of thought here. It’s got to be somebody who’ll entertain you or someone who’ll help you to survive. I know the perfect person for both and that’s Jason Thompson [Billy,]. He’s Canadian, he loves being outdoors, and he’s got an incredible sense of humor. I have a feeling he would be very resourceful and I would never be bored.” Photo credit: CBS

Dan Feuerriegel (EJ, DAYS) "Brandon Beemer [Shawn, inset]. I hung out with him this weekend and we're so similar, so I think we'd get along like a house on fire." Photo credit: Eugene Powers/Shutterstock

Sean Dominic (Nate, Y&R) “It would be Mishael Morgan [Amanda]. You know how sometimes you meet certain people and automatically vibe with them? That’s Mishael to me. She’s helped me navigate this soap opera world, as well.” Photo credit: JPI