Wally Kurth (Justin, DAYS; Ned, GH) “Lisa’s [LoCicero, Olivia, GH], for sure. We run lines and talk about our lives. I’m very lucky to have a TV wife that I get along with so well and enjoy the company of!” Photo credit: ABC

Marcus Coloma (Nikolas, GH) “Steve’s [Burton, Jason]. He’s a good dude!” Photo credit: ABC

Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) “Mine, Scott’s [Clifton, Liam] or Johnny McCookie’s [Eric]. They’re the best rooms to chill in.” Photo credit: JPI

Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS) “If I’m working with Victoria [Konefal, Ciara] the most, it’s probably hers. Other than that, it would probably be Brandon Beemer [Shawn]. He’s a good friend. And Brandon Barash [Jake].” Photo credit: NBC

Delon de Metz (Zende, B&B) “The coolest dressing room is John McCook’s [Eric]. He had me come in the first or second day I was there and we got to work together and my mom was like, ‘Everyone knows he is the god of the show and you have to be strong in your scenes with him.’ He was really so cool and so warm and his dressing room is just decked out.” Photo credit: CBS

Camryn Grimes (Mariah, Y&R) “Before Covid, everybody used to hang out in my room, even though it’s a small space. But when it came to hanging out in someone else’s space, you used to find me with either Michael [Mealor, ex-Kyle] or Hunter [King, ex-Summer].” Photo credit: CBS

Lawrence Saint- Victor (Carter, B&B) “I’m more of a hang-out-in-the-makeup-room kind of guy because that way, you see everybody." Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc