Leigh-Ann Rose (Imani, Y&R) “When I was 13, I worked as an assistant to an amazing beautician, Nina, at a hair salon. I learned so much from her professionally and as a mentor.”

Dan Feuerriegel (EJ, DAYS) “Back in Australia, I worked at this company called JB Hi-Fi, so you would have stereo systems, cameras, CDs all that kind of stuff and it was awesome. Everybody there was just fantastic, just enjoying themselves, and any time we finished work, we’d go next door to the pub and have a couple of drinks. While I was doing that, I was also working at a Blockbuster Video and that was just so much fun. I love movies so that was awesome.” Photo credit: NBC

Johnny Wactor (Brando, GH) “Swim coach and probably bartending in Los Angeles.” Photo credit: Seth Kupersmith

Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, GH) “I worked at a pool one summer. Who doesn’t want to spend the summer at a pool? Photo credit: ABC

Wally Kurth (Justin, DAYS; Ned, GH) “One of my best summer jobs was the summer after high school. My family had a cattle ranch in Montana and I was cutting hay all summer long and my brother was baling the hay and we lived in the same little house. It was out in the middle of nowhere and it was living that small-town life. It was a really fun summer and had an impact on me. Hard work.” Photo credit: ABC

Rena Sofer (Quinn, B&B) “I started acting when I was young [landing ANOTHER WORLD’s Joyce at age 19], so for a time I was a waitress in Fort Lee, NJ, and that was pretty much it.” Photo credit: JPI

Lauren Koslow (Kate, DAYS) “My best summer job was right out of college: I did summer stock. I costume-designed The Tempest because I had majored in costume design, but I also acted in a couple of plays and that changed the trajectory of my career because I ended up pursuing acting.” Photo credit: NBC