Mishael Morgan (Amanda, Y&R) “Well, right now it’s that I wear glasses. I was a nerd through my whole elementary school years. As soon as I got into high school, I was a swan. I was finally spreading my wings and they’re like, ‘Here are your glasses,’ and I was like, ‘No thank you.’ So I put contacts on from that age forward. No one else but my husband has seen me with my glasses, so now I have to wear my glasses when I go to set, so that makes me feel a little nerdier than I used to.”
Wally Kurth (Ned, GH; Justin, DAYS) “Probably that I do crossword puzzles. I started doing them when I was in New York; all the actors were like, ‘You’ve got to do crossword puzzles.’ I started with The New York Times. My favorite is in New York magazine; I still get it delivered, first and foremost, for the crossword puzzle. I even wear a head lamp when I do them, but I’m not sure if that’s nerdy. It’s practical!”
Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) “Oh, gosh, I’m a big nerd. I’m a huge gamer. I play video games all the time. I grew up playing Dungeons & Dragons. I collected Marvel cards, still in my garage, waiting for their value to go up. I have my comic book collection. I have my Dad’s coin collection. I’m a huge nerd and it’s fantastic.”
Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc
Emily O’Brien (Gwen, DAYS) “Lots of things. Would it be nerdy to say that I love my little garden and I’m out there with my old lady hat when I have time off and gardening with my mint and snapdragons and we have little bird feeders now and I love watching the little morning doves? I’ll go out on Sunday mornings with my Jumble words and drink coffee. It’s so ridiculous.”
Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) “In my office at home, I have this glass case with a bunch of action figures, all organized perfectly. Batman, Superman, Power Ranngers and miscellaneous figures. That is pretty nerdy but I love it.”
Brandon Barash (Jake, DAYS) “I’m really, really super into sports card collecting. It’s obnoxious how into it I am, and it’s really freakin’ nerdy.”
Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B) “I sat in the front row in all of my classes, especially geometry-type classes, and I was always the first to raise my hand. I got 100 percent in finance when I went to Pepperdine [University]. I was the only one who aced the test. In fact, the last finance test, my teacher told me I didn’t even need to take it because I aced every other one.”
