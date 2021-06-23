Mishael Morgan (Amanda, Y&R) “Well, right now it’s that I wear glasses. I was a nerd through my whole elementary school years. As soon as I got into high school, I was a swan. I was finally spreading my wings and they’re like, ‘Here are your glasses,’ and I was like, ‘No thank you.’ So I put contacts on from that age forward. No one else but my husband has seen me with my glasses, so now I have to wear my glasses when I go to set, so that makes me feel a little nerdier than I used to.” Photo credit: JPI

Wally Kurth (Ned, GH; Justin, DAYS) “Probably that I do crossword puzzles. I started doing them when I was in New York; all the actors were like, ‘You’ve got to do crossword puzzles.’ I started with The New York Times. My favorite is in New York magazine; I still get it delivered, first and foremost, for the crossword puzzle. I even wear a head lamp when I do them, but I’m not sure if that’s nerdy. It’s practical!” Photo credit: ABC

Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) “Oh, gosh, I’m a big nerd. I’m a huge gamer. I play video games all the time. I grew up playing Dungeons & Dragons. I collected Marvel cards, still in my garage, waiting for their value to go up. I have my comic book collection. I have my Dad’s coin collection. I’m a huge nerd and it’s fantastic.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Emily O’Brien (Gwen, DAYS) “Lots of things. Would it be nerdy to say that I love my little garden and I’m out there with my old lady hat when I have time off and gardening with my mint and snapdragons and we have little bird feeders now and I love watching the little morning doves? I’ll go out on Sunday mornings with my Jumble words and drink coffee. It’s so ridiculous.” Photo credit: NBC

Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) “In my office at home, I have this glass case with a bunch of action figures, all organized perfectly. Batman, Superman, Power Ranngers and miscellaneous figures. That is pretty nerdy but I love it.” Photo credit: JPI

Brandon Barash (Jake, DAYS) “I’m really, really super into sports card collecting. It’s obnoxious how into it I am, and it’s really freakin’ nerdy.” Photo credit: JPI