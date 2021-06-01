Brytni Sarpy (Elena, Y&R) “A yoga mat so Elena can center herself.” Photo credit: JPI

Kin Shriner (Scott, GH) “Maybe a new look, from Bob Hope pocket squares to an edgy leather jacket that’s more Charles Bronson — and if you don’t know these people, all is lost for Scotty [laughs].” Photo credit: ABC

Brandon Barash (Jake, DAYS) “I feel that he and I are similar in that we’re really into whiskey. I would get him some sort of fancy whiskey subscription service to round out his rough edges a little bit, expose him to the good stuff.” Photo credit: JPI

Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B) “A chastity belt.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Billy Flynn (Chad, DAYS) “The deed to the DiMera mansion!” Photo credit: NBC

Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) “I think what Carter needs is a blank gift certificate to Match.com. There is love out there, man, beyond the walls of Forrester Creations [laughs].” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Joshua Morrow (Nick, Y&R) “Some info on where Christian is would be nice. It seems like he’s been missing for months. Actually, I think it’s time that Nick has a mid-life crisis, so he needs a 2021 Ferrari, matte black. Nick doesn’t know what he’s doing with his life right now, so it seems like the perfect time to give him a big shiny toy.” Photo credit: JPI