Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS) “For some reason, after all these years, they keep trying to put me in this faded, blue-to-purple T-shirt under my stuff. And every time, I take it and I just bring it back upstairs and say, ‘If you think Ben is wearing this faded-out purple joint, you’re out of your mind.’ They’ve done a great job over the past couple of years of really understanding what I’m going to wear and what I’m going to walk back upstairs, but they keep sneaking this little faded shirt in and it’s just weird, like, not Ben at all.” Photo credit: NBC

Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B) “Oh, man. The recent dress I wore with the mismatched patterns and the pearl collar and buttons. No offense to Marc Jacobs, but I don’t think that was the most flattering on Hope, unfortunately.”

Photo credit: Shutterstock/ABC

Camryn Grimes (Mariah, Y&R) “Purses with chain straps, hands down. They are the worst to work with! They fall off of your shoulders and chairs and make the most noise when you try setting them down on any surface.” Photo credit: JPI

Camila Banus (Gabi, DAYS) “Anybody that watches Gabi’s style can attest that she’s got great style except she needs to get some new shoes in her life. Those black booties that I’ve been wearing for almost 10 years need to go.” Photo credit: JPI

Wes Ramsey (Peter, GH) “The softball uniform for sure [when Peter played on The Invader’s team]! In fact, I think I have that yellow ballcap in my dressing room!” Photo credit: ABC