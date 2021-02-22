Actor Roundup

Brytni Sarpy (Elena, Y&R) “I screen-tested for Jordan at GENERAL HOSPITAL. I also screen-tested for a role on DAYS that got pushed back and put on hold, and in the interim, I went back in for Valerie at GH, and booked that.” Photo credit: JPI

Martha Madison (Belle, DAYS) “Well, I tested twice for the role of Marah on GUIDING LIGHT, eight years apart. The second time, it seemed like I was probably going to get it, and then they canceled the show the next week. And then I went almost all the way with Babe on ALL MY CHILDREN. Alexa Havins got that part. There was one on [AMC] that McKenzie Westmore got [Riley]. And then most recently, it was between Chrishell [Stause] and me at YOUNG AND RESTLESS [for Bethany]. So I’m the chronic second runner-up. But that’s okay. It’s nice to get that close. And I got the role I was supposed to get.” Photo credit: NBC

Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) “I had auditioned for Y&R and ONE LIFE TO LIVE at the same time I was auditioning for DAYS [as Max]. I didn’t get a callback for OLTL. Marnie Saitta is the casting director over at DAYS now. I love her. She’s awesome. But at the time, she was trying to cast me on Y&R and DAYS came around. It happened quickly and they made an offer. I accepted and then Marnie called me and she’s like, ‘So, you went to DAYS,’ and I was like, ‘Marnie, I’ve got to get out of my aunt’s house. I’ve got to get a job.’ ” Photo credit: CBS

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) “I screen-tested for both YOUNG AND RESTLESS and AS THE WORLD TURNS just months before booking ALL MY CHILDREN [as Annie]. I tested for Colleen at Y&R, my screen test was with Thad Luckinbill [ex-J.T.], who’s the best. And at WORLD TURNS, I tested with Grayson McCouch [ex-Dusty]. It got down to just me and Spencer Grammer [ex-Lucy], and she got the part. Two months after that, I booked ALL MY CHILDREN, which forever changed my life. So it just goes to show, trust the universe! It all works out how it’s supposed to.” Photo credit: JPI

Emily O’Brien (Gwen, DAYS) “I actually auditioned for Sarah on DAYS a few years back and I screen-tested with Greg Vaughan [ex-Eric] and it went great. I was not right for that role. I felt it. It was perfect for Linsey [Godfrey]. And then there was a Persian role [Samira], Turkish, maybe, on GH. And I’m part Persian and speak Farsi, so I went in for that to meet with [Casting Director] Mark Teschner, and they ended up casting an actress who spoke that language.” Photo credit: NBC

Marcus Coloma (Nikolas, GH) “Around 2004, maybe the beginning of 2005, I auditioned for GH. I don’t even know if it was a specific role, but I didn’t know enough about the soap opera world at the time [to pursue it seriously]. I wish I would have because I’m enjoying it so much now!” Photo credit: ABC