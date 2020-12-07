Actor Roundup

Tyler Johnson (Theo, Y&R) “I have a love for comfy slippers.” Photo credit: JPI

Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH) “All I listen to in the morning is Frank Sinatra and Chet Baker. My mom was in the car with me this morning and she was like, ‘You really need to change the station before I fall asleep,’ and I was like, ‘You’re in my car, these are my rules! When I’m in your car, you can listen to the KIDZ BOP stuff you listen to, but when you’re in my car, you have to listen to Frank Sinatra!’ Photo credit: ABC

Diamond White (Paris, B&B) “There is one ... Actually, there are a bunch of things [laughs]. I’ve noticed that my bones are already starting to pop and make noises, and I have begun to end my nights with a glass of wine and I’ll curl up with my dog and watch my show that I’m watching. I always used to see my mom doing that and now I’m doing that. It’s like, ‘Man, I’m getting old!’ ” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Brytni Sarpy (Elena Y&R) “I’m a total nosy neighbor, always concerned about what’s going on in my neighbor- hood, next door, across the street, etc.” Photo credit: JPI

Isabel Durant (Claire, DAYS) “I’ve always been a night owl but being an actor, when you’re working, it’s just not possible. So recently I’ve gotten into the habit of waking up really, really early and I have to confess that last week, I was getting ready for bed at 7:30 p.m. My fiancé was like, ‘What? It’s not bedtime!’ ” Photo credit: JPI

Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) “Oh, I could spend 15 minutes on this! I am obsessed with hot water and lemon. I try to be in bed by 10 p.m. When I come home from a long day of work, I ask Alexa to play classical music. I’ve honestly realized that older people have it figured out! They know what works and what doesn’t. It leads to a really happy lifestyle! I sit back and go, ‘Why is no one else doing this?’ My biggest advice is, ‘Live as much like a senior citizen as you can.’ ” Photo credit: ABC