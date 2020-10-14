Actor Roundup

Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) “There have been definitely issues with wardrobe and that’s the nature of making a soap opera. Sometimes you’ll be in the middle of a scene and take a breath and a button pops. Things like that happen on a regular basis.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Lindsay Arnold (Allie, DAYS) “Every day with the pregnancy belly was a bit of a struggle. I would be in my dressing room sweating. Toward the end when my belly got bigger, it Velcroed in the back, so that would get stuck on my clothes and it would be a whole mess; so I think just having to figure out a Velcro pregnant belly strap was always a tough time.” Photo credit: JPI

Sydney Mikayla (Trina, GH) “When I first started working I had these long nails and I couldn’t zip up my coat in one of the scenes. My mom got a good laugh out of that one.” Photo credit: ABC

Stacy Haiduk (Kristen, DAYS) “It would be a hair malfunction, and was when I was on THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS. I wore a blonde wig as Patty, and sometimes they wouldn’t ‘glue’ it on properly. When Doug Davidson [Paul] and I would get into our scenes, the wig would start pulling back and all my brown hair would show. I would always have to grab his hand and tuck my head down.” Photo credit: JPI

Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R) “I can’t name at what times but there have been a few flies down on set.” Photo credit: CBS

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B) “Oh, I’ve had plenty over the years. The biggest wardrobe malfunction I’m facing now is when they try to put me in a bathing suit — and it’s nice that everyone agrees with me.” Photo credit: JPI