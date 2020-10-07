Actor Roundup

Réal Andrews (Taggert, GH) “Every morning at 3 a.m., I run the Pico Stairs for two to three hours and I learn my lines while I am doing them and then I go home and do a final run-through with my wife — and Diamond [his dog] directing.” Photo credit: JPI

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B) “Without sounding like a complete d--k about it, it’s easy for me to learn lines — but, it depends on the story. If it makes sense to you, it’s easy. If there are twists and turns that you don’t necessarily agree with, you need to learn the lines and the terms, and that’s your job as an actor.” Photo credit: JPI

Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS) “I usually give myself a good hour and a half to memorize my script. That’s a low number considering that when I first started PASSIONS [as Ethan], I would de- vote three to four hours per script. I think learning these lines is a muscle. Once you develop it, it gets stronger and stronger.” Photo credit: JPI

Hunter King (Summer, Y&R) “It depends on the amount/heaviness of the material, but in general I study my lines for about an hour or so. Then I’ll come back and revisit them before I go to bed to really get them to sink in! Photo credit: Shutterstock

Kelly Thiebuad (Britt, GH) “That depends on so much, but I like to give myself a few days with dialogue. I can do it pretty quickly, but if I want to feel confident with a scene and really let myself go in a scene, I need a few days with the words.”

Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B) “This is so unprofessional and reckless of me to say, but I just happen to be capable of pulling it off. But nobody should do this if they really care about having an acting career. Most of the time, I learn as I go, and Jacqui [MacInnes Wood, Steffy] is the same way. We show up with our coffee and just run it the day of and if we don’t have the time, we just memorize very, very fast. We can learn a scene in the few minutes between blocking and taping it, and just do it.” Photo credit: JPI

Paul Telfer (Xander, DAYS) “It used to take a lot longer, because I would over-learn them. I was so worried about holding up production. I’d run over my lines until they were perfect 10 times before I showed up on set. Now I run them over until they’re perfect three times. I get on a spin bike and learn them. Some scripts are 10 pages and some are 50. Sometimes I study 2 episodes in one day, so I’ll be on the bike for two hours.” Photo credit: JPI