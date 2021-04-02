A Look Back At Y&R's Young Troublemakers

Fenmore Baldwin In 2012, 15-year-old Fen was jealous of the interest troubled student Jamie was garnering from his crush, Summer, so Fen harassed him anonymously through social media. When Jamie’s father was jailed, Fen’s parents, Michael and Lauren, took him in. Livid, Fen framed Jamie as a thief by swiping $200 from Lauren’s purse and planting stolen goods in Jamie’s backpack. When confronted, Jamie bolted and hid out on a rooftop, where Fen accosted him. Jamie jumped off the roof but survived the plunge. He lied that he was pushed and Fen was arrested (but ultimately exonerated). The following year, Fen started getting high and was busted for stealing drugs from the hospital. The charges were dropped when he went to rehab, but he soon received a 30-day prison sentence for possession with the intent to sell drugs. In 2014, Fen was accused of Carmine’s murder, but when he broke the terms of his house arrest, he was tossed in jail to await trial. Fen was cleared of all charges because Carmine was actually alive. Fen left Genoa City to attend college in Arizona, but after flunking a class in 2015, he hacked into the university’s computer and changed his failing grade. Someone found out and blackmailed Fen into drugging the punch at a Valentine’s Day party. Fen ultimately enrolled in law school, but dropped out in 2018 to become a musician. While on tour, an old habit reared its ugly head and he got in trouble with drugs again. After a stint in rehab, a clean Fen moved to Nashville in 2019, where he’s presumably staying out of trouble. Photo credit: JPI

Max Rayburn In 2016, 8-year-old Max moved to Genoa City to live with his dad, Ben, after his mom, Jenna, died. Since Jenna crashed the car while arguing on the phone with his stepmom, Abby, Max blamed her for the accident and was immediately hostile to her. When Dr. and Mrs. Rayburn found out they were expecting, Max fantasized about pushing Abby down a flight of stairs. Max convinced his teacher that he was being mistreated at home and Ben was investigated by Child Protective Services, but Max confessed that he had made up his claims. When Abby experienced abdominal pain in Max’s presence, she implored the boy to call 911, but he just stared at her, and though he ultimately did summon help, Abby was shaken by his cold hesitation. Max then suggested that Ben throw a baby shower for Abby at the GCAC — and just before the party, he rigged a wire across the staircase, causing Abby to trip and fall. While Abby was rushed to the hospital, Max quickly removed the wire and showed no remorse when she later miscarried a baby girl. Abby suspected Max was responsible and told Ben they needed to review the footage from the GCAC’s surveillance camera. Max overheard them and set a fire in the server room, destroying the equipment; Charlie, who Max had been intimidating, confessed to the adults that Max was the arsonist and he was court-ordered into a psychiatric facility. There, Max was diagnosed with a brain tumor that was the possible cause of his aggressive behavior. After surgery removed the tumor, Max was sent to a long-term care center to recuperate. Photo credit: JPI