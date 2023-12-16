Your account
Tabyana Ali, Sharon Case, Naomi Matsuda

2023 Daytime Emmy Fashion: Ladies In Red

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images(3)

These glamorous stars were better off red.

Tabyana Ali (Trina, GH)

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R)

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sharon Case (Sharon, Y&R)

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, GH)

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Naomi Matsuda (Li, B&B)

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zuleyka Silver (Audra, Y&R)

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

