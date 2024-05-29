Y&R's Tracey E. Bregman Reveals Recent Real-Life Drama

On May 29, her birthday, Tracey E. Bregman’s 61st birthday, the actress posted a sexy black and white photo of herself on her Instagram and commented, “This is 61. I’m so grateful to be in Nashville celebrating with my family surrounding me. Life is wonderful and full of twists and turns and is so delicate as well.”

Bregman illustrated that last point by sharing very personal details in her post. “The last two weeks certainly showed that to me as my Boyfriend and Mother had strokes exactly one week apart in the last few weeks,” she continued. “Both, thank God, will be okay. But it is truly a reminder of how lucky and fragile life can be. I’ve always said, it’s not what happens to you that defines you, it’s what you do from that moment on that does.”

The resilient actress is no stranger to challenging times. In 2018, her Malibu home and horse property were completely destroyed by one of the devastating wildfires that was plaguing California at the time. Included in the plethora of keepsakes, mementos and personal belongings that were lost was the Daytime Emmy Bregman had won in 1985 for Outstanding Ingenue. Happily, in 2023, while she was guesting on The Talk, she was stunned when presented with a replacement Emmy. “I will never forget this moment as long as I live,” she commented on social media.

Bregman shared her poignant post by writing, “Today, my heart expands with love and gratitude and to all the family and friends, who continually show up and have a seat at my table. You all make me a better person, mom, step mom, daughter and girlfriend and friend. I love you from the depths of my heart. Forever and a day.”

Best friend and co-star Beth Maitland (Traci) replied, “My dearest, you are an inspiration and a gift. Happy Day. May it continue to be a reminder of what you have paid forward in goodness and generosity. I love you.”

Barbara Crampton (ex-Leanna , Y&R) responded with, “Happy birthday beautiful, kind and talented Tracey.”

Denice Duff (ex-Amanda, Y&R) chimed in, “So beautiful you are, to the very core!!!!

Real-life pal Roma Downey (ex-Joanna, One Life To Live) added, “Happy birthday love you Tracey , so glad you were born , so grateful for you.”