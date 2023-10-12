Test Your Soap Smarts About Y&R’s Most Memorable Romances

1. Before committing to Chris (Trish Stewart), Snapper (David Hasselhoff) was torn between her and another woman. What was her name?

a) Sabrina

b) Sally

c) Samantha

d) Sarah

2. What is the name of Lance and Lorie’s son?

a) Brooks

b) Lucas

c) Prentiss

d) Stuart

3. What was the name of the song Danny and Cricket wrote together for a 1988 summer concert?

a) “Just Say No”

b) “Rock On”

c) “Save The Earth”

d) “Save The Planet”

4. True or false: For a wedding gift in 1996, Nick gave Sharon a house.

5. When Michael proposed to Lauren in 2005, he decorated a private dining room at the GCAC to look like what?

a) a beach

b) a casino

c) a chapel

d) a racetrack

6. In what country did Neil (Kristoff St. John) and Drucilla’s (Victoria Rowell) second wedding take place?

a) Australia

b) England

c) Japan

d) Mexico

7. True or False: Victor and Nikki are Y&R’s longest married couple.

8. Match the couple to the holiday on which they wed.

a) Abby and Stitch i) Christmas Eve

b) Lily and Cane ii) Christmas Day

c) Sharon and Adam iii) New Year’s Eve

d) Victoria and Billy iv) Valentine’s Day

9. In 2006, what kind of engagement ring did Nick present to Phyllis?

a) Diamond

b) Emerald

c) Ruby

d) Sapphire

10. What stopped Kyle (then-Hartley Sawyer) and Summer (then-Hunter King) from consummating their relationship in 2013?

a) He found out she had slept with Austin.

b) She rushed to the hospital after learning Phyllis had been in a car accident.

c) Nick walked in on them.

d) Thanks to a falsified DNA report, they believed they shared the same father, Jack.

11. Whose interruption stopped Devon (Bryton James) and Hilary (Mishael Morgan) from making love for the first time in the GCAC laundry room?

a) Cane

b) Jack

c) Lily

d) Neil

12. What milestone moment in Mariah and Tessa’s romance took place in San Francisco?

a) They consummated their relationship.

b) They decided to go steady.

c) They got engaged.

d) They kissed for the first time.

