Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R) and his fiancé Sasha, tied the knot on March 23 at the Stanly Ranch Auberge Resorts in Napa Valley, CA. “You are my world!” enthused Mealor. Added real-life pal Josh Swickard (Chase, GH), “SASHA MEALOR!” For more, check click here. Congratulations to the happy couple!