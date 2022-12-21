Y&R’s Michael Mealor Engaged

According to social medial, Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R) and his girlfriend, Sasha Sarah L are engaged! She shared the news on Instagram, which included a photo of them with a prominently displayed engagement ring. “I love you, @michael.mealor. Forever,” she posted, to which the actor responded, “I love you more than you know! You are my world and everything begins now!” Mealor’s best friend, Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) excitedly added, “LETS GOOOO!!!!!!!” Our congratulations to the happy couple!