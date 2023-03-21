Y&R’s Michael Graziadei Engaged!

On the episode of THE TALK that aired today, March 21, Michael Graziadei (Daniel, Y&R) got down on bended knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Lauren, the mother of his twins, Oliver and Arlo. “This is my beautiful girlfriend, Lauren,” he began. “We have spent the better half of 10 years together… Too long? … She’s given me beautiful twins and I just wanted to do something special for your birthday so I was thinking, you know, how there is no one on this earth that I would rather grow old and die with. So I was wondering … if you will marry me.” She said yes, then looked at Christel Khalil (Lily) and Bryton James (Devon), who helped orchestrate Graziadei’s return to the show, and quipped, “I guess I can thank you two for this because he can afford the ring now.” Congratulations to the happy couple!