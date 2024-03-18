Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki, Y&R) will be participating in several special events this August at the Lily Dale Assembly in Lily Dale, NY. “Exciting news!” the actress shared on social media. “I will be making four appearances in Lily Dale (Western New York) the weekend of Aug. 9, 10 & 11 and hope to see you there.” The center — which has been operating since 1879 in the Buffalo suburb that prides itself as “the town that talks to the dead” — will offer a nine-week season of seminars, workshops and special events related to spirituality. The many topics that will be explored include meditation, Reiki healing, mediumship and astrology. On August 9, Scott will share the stage with special guest astrologer Cassandra Butler ($60); on August 10, she will reflect on her Hollywood career as well as discuss her positive interactions with mediums and psychics over the years at 4:00 p.m. ($70), followed by a VIP Experience at 6:30 ($150); and on August 11, the soap icon will attend an afternoon tea hosted by mediums Kris Seastedt and Michaelene Clevenger ($200). For more information, click here.