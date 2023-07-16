Y&R’s Melissa Claire Egan Welcomes Son No. 2

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) and her husband, Matt Katrosar, welcomed their second son. The actress announced the news on Instagram, posting, “Meet Jake Joseph Katrosar! Born 7/14/23. Welcome to the world sweet boy. A few weeks early, but we’re so happy to have you and call you ours and love you forever!” Jake joins big brother Caden Robert, who will turn 2 on August 21. To view the post and photos, click here. Congratulations to the happy family!