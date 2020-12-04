Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby) and real-life husband Justin Gaston chat about his stint as Chance, their off-camera courtship, parenthood and more. We also talk about Nadia Bjorlin and James Lastovic’s DAYS comebacks.
PODCAST
Y&R’s Justin Gaston and Melissa Ordway Guest On Digest's Podcast
Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby) and real-life husband Justin Gaston chat about his stint as Chance, their off-camera courtship, parenthood and more. We also talk about Nadia Bjorlin and James Lastovic’s DAYS comebacks.
Comments