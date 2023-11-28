Y&R's Judith Chapman Gets Into The Holiday Spirit

Judith Chapman (Gloria, Y&R), a full-time resident of the Palm Springs, CA area, will serve as this year’s celebrity lighter of the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway on December 3. “In these trying times, what a holiday blessing it will be for us all to come together in peace and harmony to share the shining light on our beautiful mountain,” the actress shared in a statement. This famous tramway offers year-round excursions in rotating gondolas that travel from a ground floor station along two miles of cable ascending to a mountain peak that offers impressive views of the Cochella Valley below. The ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Mountain Station, where Chapman will officially turn on the over 4,000 LED lights adorning a 45-foot tree. The event is included in the price of the tram’s admission. For tickets, click here.