Y&R's James Hyde On Extended Stay

James Hyde (ex-Sam, PASSIONS et al) will be sticking around Genoa City for longer than originally planned, and he couldn’t be happier. “My social media has been going bananas and I love the response I’m getting,” enthuses the actor. “Soap fans are so loyal and they remember me from PASSIONS, and even from ANOTHER WORLD [ex-Neil] and AS THE WORLD TURNS [ex-Liam]. People seem to be loving the character of Jeremy and how he’s stirring things up and I couldn’t be more grateful for their support and love.”

According to Hyde, Y&R had been trying to find a role to fit him for a while when, out of the blue, a short-term stint was offered. “The first email I got said, ‘It’s just one episode and we don’t know anything after that,’ ” he recalls. “Since it was a new character that no one had played before, I couldn’t say no to that. There was never anything on their part about how the character would be written and for how long, just that he would be recurring. I imagine that it was, ‘Put him out there and see what happens.’ ”

Hyde credits his co-stars for helping him develop his character. “I just can’t be any happier working with such a great cast,” he praises. “Susan Walters [Diane], Peter Bergman [Jack] and Michelle Stafford [Phyllis] have been humbling to work with. You’re only as good as your scene partners and they’ve definitely upped the ante for me. I’m just trying to get to their level and it’s been an amazing experience.”

For now, job security is on a day-by-day basis but Hyde is feeling optimistic. “At first, Jeremy told Diane that he wanted his money back, but when Jack offered him a big amount to leave Genoa City, Jeremy didn’t take it, so that tells me he’s there for a reason,” the actor surmises. “I know I’ve got stuff still coming up but after that, there’s nothing guaranteed. Every time I get a new script, it just keeps getting better and better. All I can say is that I worked really hard on Jeremy and working with such great people has only elevated the character. So, for now, I’m just enjoying the ride.”