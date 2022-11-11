Y&R’s Hunter King Strikes Deal With Hallmark Channel

After Hunter King (ex-Summer, Y&R) has starred in three Hallmark movies in less than a year (HIDDEN GEMS, NIKKI & NORA: SUPER SLEUTHS and the upcoming holiday movie, A ROYAL CORGI CHRISTMAS, premiering on November 25), the actress has signed a multi-picture deal with the family-friendly channel to appear in even more projects. The actress shared, “I feel so incredibly grateful and lucky to be part of the Hallmark family! Growing up, I would drive past Hallmark’s headquarters nearly every day and dream about getting the chance to be in one of their movies some day. Getting to make three Hallmark movies this year has already been so amazing and I’m so excited for what’s to come. I get to be in Hallmark movies for a living! Are you kidding me? Is this real life?” King was recast as Summer in 2012 and won two Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Younger Actress before leaving in 2016. Following a two-year break, she returned to play Summer in 2018 until departing in 2021.