Y&R's Eileen Davidson Talks Ashley's Alters Live With Michael Fairman

On Tuesday, May 21, beginning at a special time — 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, Young and Restless star Eileen Davidson (Ashley Abbott) will be chatting live with Michael Fairman on his YouTube channel about her current storyline and, of course, Ashley’s alters: Ms. Abbott, Ash and Belle.

Look for the two-time Daytime Emmy winner to discuss how Ashley is suffering from Dissociative identity disorder and how her alters are fighting for control. Fans can find out how Davidson is tackling playing the many sides of Ashley, what viewers can expect to see coming up and how this story ranks among some of the most famous in her storied daytime career.

After all, it’s not the first time the actress has had to play several “characters” at once. While Kristen DiMera on Days of our Lives didn’t have DID, Davidson did get the chance to portray multiple roles during her original Salem run (1993-98), as the show introduced Kristen’s eccentric doppelganger, Susan Banks, as well as all of Susan’s siblings: Penelope Kent, Sister Mary Moira and even their brother, Thomas Banks. (Davidson made return trips to DAYS from 2012-15, in 2017 and in 2021.)

As Ashley, a role she created in 1982, Davidson has gotten to play out some incredibly meaty material. Ashley had been through a great deal over the years, from learning her beloved father John wasn’t her biological dad (Brent Davis was), to having a breakdown after aborting her child with Victor when he wanted to return to Nikki, to countless dirty battles with her brother Jack as well as fighting over a man with her beloved sister Traci. Take a look back at Ashley’s past psychological struggles here.

You can bet that Fairman will be asking the stunning star about a lof of these stories and so much more during their chat on Tuesday. Will her opinions about all this and more surprise you? You’ll have to tune in to find out.

To participate in the livestream interview, click here.