Y&R's Eileen Davidson & GH's Josh Swickard Dish About Their New Movie

Eileen Davidson (Ashley, Y&R) and Josh Swickard (Chase, GH), along with Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B), star in the Christmas movie HOLIDAY IN THE VINEYARDS, which begins streaming on Wednesday, December 13 on Netflix.

Davidson’s involvement in the project began with an inquiry from her representation. Recalls Davidson, “I actually got a phone call from my agent and she asked, ‘Are you available for this?’ and I said, ‘I actually am.’ We were able to swing it, so it was great that it just kind of worked out.” Especially because of the pedigree of its makers. Davidson notes, “This production company has a pretty good track record with their Christmas movies reaching to number one on the major streamers.”

In the flick, Davidson portrays Margo Baldwyn, the demanding head of a wine empire in the heart of California wine country. “She’s a self-made woman and a widow who has worked really hard to get where she is,” Davidson explains. “She has a bit of an edge and tends to lean a little on being ruthless, because the most important thing to her is her company and keeping the vineyards going. Now she wants her ne’er-do-well son to take responsibility and start stepping up more.”

The son in question, Carter, is played by Swickard. Davidson describes him as “sort of a playboy and partier,” who chafes when his mom tasks him with securing the winning bid for a family-owned winery that’s up for sale by posing as a carpenter and infiltrating said winery. “Carter basically doesn’t understand why his mom doesn’t send one of her minions to take care of this, but she hopes that one day he’ll take over the whole operation,” shares Davidson. “She wants to see proof that he can actually take charge. I think it’s a really cute movie!”

Davidson shot her scenes quickly (“I was only in for a few days; I kind of just did it like a hit-and-run”), but still had a blast getting to know her fellow daytimers. “It was really fun working with Josh and Annika,” she enthuses.

Swickard, who previously had great success with a different Netflix holiday flick, A CALIFORNIA CHRISTMAS, and its sequel, A CALIFORNIA CHRISTMAS: CITY LIGHTS, returns the compliment. “Eileen Davidson was phenomenal,” he raves. “I had mot met her prior to working on this film and she was so kind and considerate and I thought our scenes together went so well. I really enjoyed working with her and I hope we get to work together again because she was awesome and a sweet person. And Annika, I did not know her, either, but within 10 minutes of us meeting, we found out that we had tons of mutual friends. She was so sweet, and another one I really hope to cross paths with in the near future. The soaps are such a small world, and it’s fun being able to meet someone for the first time and you understand each other’s work and work/life balance.”

The actor also enjoyed playing Carter. “He’s a bit of a playboy and maybe living off his parents at too old an age to be doing that,” Swickard chuckles. “He has to prove that he’s loyal to his family, that he’s willing to work and to keep standing with his family. It’s just a happy, feel-good Christmas movie and hopefully, it will put a smile on some faces!”