Y&R’s Doug Davidson: “I think I am done.”

On Twitter, Y&R’s longest-running cast member, Doug Davidson (Paul), responded to fans who lamented that he was last seen on-screen in November 2020. Twitter user @JoyMathys posted a screenshot of the actor, noting, “Paul who was last seen on November 19, 2020 [at Billy’s office]. #BringBackDougDavidson,” to which Davidson replied, “Actually, it was Lily’s office and not explained. I am tired of fighting for the obvious.” The actor, who made his Genoa City debut on May 23, 1978, then tweeted, “I just want to thank you again for all your support. But I think I am done. After 43 years I am treated like a day player. No bueno.”