Y&R's Courtney Hope Sheds Light On Sally's Fury

Viewers of Young and Restless have been wondering when Sally would finally learn the truth about her cheating live-in boyfriend Adam — and that day finally arrived on Tuesday, August 27. A drunk Billy, upset after Chelsea finally confessed to her tryst with her ex, went to Adam’s apartment — which he shares with Sally — and confronted him. It didn’t take long for Billy to realize Sally didn’t know the truth yet … and it also didn’t take Sally long to realize Billy knew something she didn’t. Sally’s portrayer, Courtney Hope, talked with Soaps In Depth about her character’s reaction to the awful truth.

A Brutal Confession

“She loses it for sure,” Hope told the website. “She’s lied to, she’s frustrated, she’s angry. She’s, more than anything, hurt and gutted.” Which is a perfectly understandable reaction, since she gave Adam every chance to come clean. She asked him to tell her the truth multiple times and each time he doubled down on the lie. It’s a safe bet that he would have continued to lie had Billy kept his mouth shut. That’s a truth that Sally must come to terms with.

It’s also not the first time Adam has lied to Sally. During their first attempt at a relationship, he manipulated their breakup, thinking he was doing what was best for Sally and her future at Newman Enterprises. She didn’t care about her career at that point, she wanted him and begged him time and again to admit that he really did want her. This has become a pattern with him — playing God with her life. They went through so much to get back to this point, living together and moving forward. Now this has happened and it may be a bridge too far.

“What is she worth and what is she going to allow into her life?” pondered Hope. “So there’s a lot of layers to it and I think she’s navigating it, but this is definitely something that could potentially be unforgivable in Sally’s eyes, especially the lie.” Would Sally have been able to handle it if Adam had been honest right after it happened? “Maybe she would’ve been hurt, but maybe she would’ve found her way through it,” said Hope.

Unfortunately for Adam and Sally, now they’ll never know.

Are you rooting for this couple to overcome this consider obstacle, or do you think Sally would be wise to kick Adam to the curb?