YOUNG AND RESTLESS's Camryn Grimes’s Request To Fans

Y&R’s Camryn Grimes and Cait Fairbanks, who play soap wives Mariah and Tessa, will be appearing at Daytime Pride along with Mike Manning (ex-Charlie, DAYS; Caleb, THE BAY) and Colton Little (Andrew, DAYS) on March 23 in Maryland. In a video posted on her Instagram page, Grimes shared her feelings about her and fiancé Brock Powell’s first “mini vacation” since giving birth to their son Bridger last December 13. “This is the first time I am flying with my family, so it’s me, Brock, it’s Bridger, we’re all going to be there, we’re bringing everybody along,” said the actress. “We’re very excited, we’re very nervous.” Grimes then asked for restaurant suggestions and “things-to-do recommendations” for National Harbor, MD, and surrounding areas, including a day trip to Washington D.C. If you have any ringing endorsements that will help Grimes plan a tourist itinerary, click here, where she has a message box set up for your response. And for info and tickets on the Daytime Pride event, click here.