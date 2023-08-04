Y&R’s Camryn Grimes Pregnant

Camryn Grimes (Mariah, Y&R) has announced on social media that she and fiancé Brock Powell, who are still in the middle of wedding plans, are expecting a baby. “I guess you can add mother to my resume,” the actress commented on a post that included photos of her showing off a baby bump along with the message “BABY FOSTER ARRIVING DECEMBER 2023”. The expectant dad is a voice actor who has lent his talent to several animated movies and TV shows for Disney Studios. Grimes has also become involved in voice over work, and the couple provided the vocals for Santa and Mrs. Claus on last year’s MICKEY SAVES CHRISTMAS.