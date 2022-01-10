Y&R’s Camryn Grimes Engaged

Camryn Grimes (Mariah, Y&R), who marked her birthday on January 7, announced that she is engaged to Brock Powell. On her social media, the actress posted a quote from the movie Up, “You and me, we’re in a club now”, along with a photo of her engagement ring. Powell was more effusive on his Twitter page with, “After nearly 2 years of staying inside, we KNOW adventure is out there. Can’t wait to travel the globe with you Red, but you’re already my entire world.” Congratulations to the couple!