Y&R’s Braeden Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

During a Facebook Live, Eric Braeden (Victor, Y&R) revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer. “I had my left knee replaced about three, three-and-a-half months ago … and I thought this would be easy,” he said. “I began to have problems with my prostate. I hate to be this personal but I think this may be good for some older guys who may or may not listen to this.” Braden revealed that he had problems urinating, which led to him consulting several doctors. A urologist at Cedars-Sinai hospital — who, in a serendipitous twist admitted he learned English by watching the actor on Y&R — discovered Braeden had cancer. The actor had surgery called the UroLift procedure to relieve the urination issues, where the urologist endeavored to remove the cancer, but a biopsy revealed high-grade cancer cells, so Braeden started a six-week immunotherapy treatment. “I will lick this,” he concluded. “I’ll be in top form again soon…. I love acting. I love knowing that I entertain people.” Braden paused, got emotional, then added, “I love your support. Means a lot, okay?” To watch to the full Live, click here.