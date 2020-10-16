Y&R Says Good-Bye To Marla Adams

Y&R has released a special video to commemorate Marla Adams, who recently departed the show after her character, Dina Mergeron passed. The soap veteran, who debuted as Belle on THE SECRET STORM in 1968, originated the role of the estranged Abbott matriarch in 1983 and played Dina off and on through the years. After taping her last scene, Adams was surprised with a farewell party on the Abbott family set that included sentimental messages from her co-stars. The video features flashbacks, commentary from Adams and praise from her TV children Peter Bergman (Jack) and Eileen Davidson (Ashley). To watch, click here.