Y&R Merry Makers

Favorite Holiday Movie?

Grossman: “That’s a tough one. A Christmas Story for a classic and Elf for a comedy.”

Hope: “A tie between Elf and The Grinch.”

Rikaart: “Die Hard.”

Favorite Christmas Carol?

Grossman: “ ‘Silent Night’. It’s one of the serious ones and really beautiful.”

Hope: “ ‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer’.”

Rikaart: “The entire A Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack.”

Favorite Holiday Tradition?

Grossman: “Getting together with family. I’ll be going home to Arizona for a two-family holiday, so it’ll be a full day.”

Hope: “I move my Elf on the Shelf figurine around frequently for different weeks in the holidays! It’s cute! I can’t wait to do it for my kids and have them find it.”

Rikaart: “Riding the holiday train in Griffith Park with my family.”

Favorite Reindeer?

Grossman: “Rudolph. Especially now because we all have red noses from wearing our masks.”

Hope: “Prancer.”

Rikaart: “Rudolph!”

Mistletoe: Yay Or Nay?

Grossman: “Oh, yeah! I’ll take any excuse for a kiss.”

Hope: “Yay!”

Rikaart: “Hell, yay!”

Christmas Morning: Sleep In Or Wake Up Early?

Grossman: “I’m already an early riser. I don’t know how to sleep in anymore.”

Hope: “Sleep in now! I used to be the opposite.”

Rikaart: “Up early with my son.”

Ugly Christmas Sweaters: Yay Or Nay?

Grossman: “Yes! I have one that I got for the Y&R Christmas party last year.”

Hope: “Yay, all the way!”

Rikaart: “Nay. Matching family pjs!”

Eggnog: Virgin, Spiked Or Not At All?

Grossman: “Not at all. I don’t like eggnog, so I’ll say no to that.”

Hope: “Not at all … not my thing.”

Rikaart: “Not at all.”

Top Item On Your Gift Wish List?

Grossman: “I’m a practical person so give me something I’ll use, like a book or gift card. Every year, without fail, I get socks and boxers from my family, which I love because I don’t have to buy them for myself the entire year.”

Hope: “To be with my loved ones. It’s been a crazy year.”

Rikaart: “A Tesla.”

Your Tip For A Stress-Free Holiday?

Grossman: “Focus on gratitude.”

Hope: “Buy ahead!”

Rikaart: “Don’t make it about gift buying/giving.”

Your Holiday Wish For The Fans?

Grossman: “Have a happy holiday and thanks for putting up with Adam.”

Hope: “Enjoy the day with those you love! Be merry and bright!”

Rikaart: “Have a safe and healthy holiday.”