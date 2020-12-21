Y&R Merry Makers

Favorite Holiday Movie?
Grossman: “That’s a tough one. A Christmas Story for a classic and Elf for a comedy.”
Hope: “A tie between Elf and The Grinch.”
Rikaart: “Die Hard.”
Favorite Christmas Carol?
Grossman: “ ‘Silent Night’. It’s one of the serious ones and really beautiful.”
Hope: “ ‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer’.”
Rikaart: “The entire A Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack.”
Favorite Holiday Tradition?
Grossman: “Getting together with family. I’ll be going home to Arizona for a two-family holiday, so it’ll be a full day.”
Hope: “I move my Elf on the Shelf figurine around frequently for different weeks in the holidays! It’s cute! I can’t wait to do it for my kids and have them find it.”
Rikaart: “Riding the holiday train in Griffith Park with my family.”
Favorite Reindeer?
Grossman: “Rudolph. Especially now because we all have red noses from wearing our masks.”
Hope: “Prancer.”
Rikaart: “Rudolph!”
Mistletoe: Yay Or Nay?
Grossman: “Oh, yeah! I’ll take any excuse for a kiss.”
Hope: “Yay!”
Rikaart: “Hell, yay!”
Christmas Morning: Sleep In Or Wake Up Early?
Grossman: “I’m already an early riser. I don’t know how to sleep in anymore.”
Hope: “Sleep in now! I used to be the opposite.”
Rikaart: “Up early with my son.”
Ugly Christmas Sweaters: Yay Or Nay?
Grossman: “Yes! I have one that I got for the Y&R Christmas party last year.”
Hope: “Yay, all the way!”
Rikaart: “Nay. Matching family pjs!”
Eggnog: Virgin, Spiked Or Not At All?
Grossman: “Not at all. I don’t like eggnog, so I’ll say no to that.”
Hope: “Not at all … not my thing.”
Rikaart: “Not at all.”
Top Item On Your Gift Wish List?
Grossman: “I’m a practical person so give me something I’ll use, like a book or gift card. Every year, without fail, I get socks and boxers from my family, which I love because I don’t have to buy them for myself the entire year.”
Hope: “To be with my loved ones. It’s been a crazy year.”
Rikaart: “A Tesla.”
Your Tip For A Stress-Free Holiday?
Grossman: “Focus on gratitude.”
Hope: “Buy ahead!”
Rikaart: “Don’t make it about gift buying/giving.”
Your Holiday Wish For The Fans?
Grossman: “Have a happy holiday and thanks for putting up with Adam.”
Hope: “Enjoy the day with those you love! Be merry and bright!”
Rikaart: “Have a safe and healthy holiday.”