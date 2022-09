To mark the beginning of the celebration of Y&R’s 50th anniversary on March 23, 2023, CBS has unveiled a new logo for the soap, and announced a crossover episode with B&B that airs on September 26. The soap will celebrate its five decades all season with return appearances of fan favorites, and will officially kick off its milestone year as the network’s longest-running scripted series on Friday, September 30. Deadline.com first reported the news.