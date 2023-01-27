Y&R Faves Look Ahead To 2023

Yearly Beloveds: Michael Graziadei (Daniel), Courtney Hope (Sally) and Bryton James (Devon)

My New Year’s resolution is to:

Graziadei: “Not make any New Year’s resolutions.”

Hope: “Be better about how I spend my time. I feel like sometimes I spend too much time on things that don’t matter.”

James: “I never have a resolution.”

How likely are you to keep it?

Graziadei: “One hundred percent.”

Hope: “Very likely.”

James: “[Not having a resolution means] I don’t have to look back at the end of the year and say, ‘Man I wish I would have done this, or done more.’ ”

My biggest goal for this year is:

Graziadei: “Continue to keep [my] twins alive.”

Hope: “Try and be as present as possible. I feel like this year I’m in a good place.”

James: “Progress with some of the other things I’m doing outside of the show.”

What about 2022 will you remember most fondly?

Graziadei: “Reprising the role of Daniel.”

Hope: “How fortunate I am to have people around me who truly love me. This was a really hard year and I will never, ever take for granted the people who care about me.”

James: “My mom was able to get a home to call her own.”

What about 2022 do you hope to leave in the past?

Graziadei: “Dirty diapers, but at this point, there’s no end in sight.”

Hope: “I’m not one that lives with regrets. I believe everything happens for a reason. It makes us wiser and I’m very thankful for everything that I’ve been through in my life.”

James: “Nothing.”

What I’m most looking forward to in 2023 is:

Graziadei: “Working and doing the best job I can.”

Hope: “The things I’ve been creating on my own and other businesses that are outside of the acting field. My vision for this stuff has been ruminating for a long time and I’m excited to see those through.”

James: “Steadily moving forward with some other projects.”

Something I’d like to find more time for in 2023 is:

Graziadei: “For myself.”

Hope: “Exploration and traveling and spending more time with the people who mean the most to me.”

James: “Work. I want to work more for other things that I want to achieve.”

Something I’d like to do less of in 2023 is:

Graziadei: “Yard work.”

Hope: “Think. I would definitely like to do less of that.”

James: “Less of not working.”

A place I hope to travel in 2023:

Graziadei: “Anywhere in Italy.”

Hope: “I would really like to go see the Northern Lights in Lapland, Finland.”

James: “Toronto, because we had to postpone a charity event that was supposed to take place in December.”

My dream storyline for 2023 is:

Graziadei: “Anything that keeps me employed and relevant.”

Hope: “It just started with Sally being pregnant. I would love to see her as a mother.”

James: “I’m looking forward to what’s happening now with Devon and Abby. I’ve been wanting this storyline for a decade.”

I would love it if in 2023, my character got to:

Graziadei: “Go to Italy. That would be a great location shoot there.”

Hope: “Have a really big win of some sort. I feel like Sally gets close to so many things and then the rug gets pulled out from under her.”

James: “Walk down the aisle with Abby.”

In 2023, I’d love to work more with:

Graziadei: “Trevor St. John [Tucker]. I think he’s a phenomenal actor.”

Hope: “Eric Braeden [Victor]. I would love to see her try and win him over.”

James: “Amelia Heinle [Victoria]. Devon has a bone to pick with Victoria.”

I hope I can look back on 2023 and say:

Graziadei: “ ‘It was a good year.’ ”

Hope: “ ‘Well done.’ ”

James: “ ‘I enjoyed every day.’ ”

My hope for the fans in 2023 is:

Graziadei: “That they continue to be entertained and tune in.”

Hope: “I really hope that they are able to connect with the stories that we tell. I feel like that’s really what it’s all about.”

James: “They will continue to enjoy and love what we’re doing. I hope we bring them storylines that are better than what we gave them last year.”