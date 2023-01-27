Y&R Faves Look Ahead To 2023

Yearly Beloveds: Michael Graziadei (Daniel), Courtney Hope (Sally) and Bryton James (Devon)
My New Year’s resolution is to:
Graziadei: “Not make any New Year’s resolutions.”
Hope: “Be better about how I spend my time. I feel like sometimes I spend too much time on things that don’t matter.”
James: “I never have a resolution.”
How likely are you to keep it?
Graziadei: “One hundred percent.”
Hope: “Very likely.”
James: “[Not having a resolution means] I don’t have to look back at the end of the year and say, ‘Man I wish I would have done this, or done more.’ ”
My biggest goal for this year is:
Graziadei: “Continue to keep [my] twins alive.”
Hope: “Try and be as present as possible. I feel like this year I’m in a good place.”
James: “Progress with some of the other things I’m doing outside of the show.”
What about 2022 will you remember most fondly?
Graziadei: “Reprising the role of Daniel.”
Hope: “How fortunate I am to have people around me who truly love me. This was a really hard year and I will never, ever take for granted the people who care about me.”
James: “My mom was able to get a home to call her own.”
What about 2022 do you hope to leave in the past?
Graziadei: “Dirty diapers, but at this point, there’s no end in sight.”
Hope: “I’m not one that lives with regrets. I believe everything happens for a reason. It makes us wiser and I’m very thankful for everything that I’ve been through in my life.”
James: “Nothing.”
What I’m most looking forward to in 2023 is:
Graziadei: “Working and doing the best job I can.”
Hope: “The things I’ve been creating on my own and other businesses that are outside of the acting field. My vision for this stuff has been ruminating for a long time and I’m excited to see those through.”
James: “Steadily moving forward with some other projects.”
Something I’d like to find more time for in 2023 is:
Graziadei: “For myself.”
Hope: “Exploration and traveling and spending more time with the people who mean the most to me.”
James: “Work. I want to work more for other things that I want to achieve.”
Something I’d like to do less of in 2023 is:
Graziadei: “Yard work.”
Hope: “Think. I would definitely like to do less of that.”
James: “Less of not working.”
A place I hope to travel in 2023:
Graziadei: “Anywhere in Italy.”
Hope: “I would really like to go see the Northern Lights in Lapland, Finland.”
James: “Toronto, because we had to postpone a charity event that was supposed to take place in December.”
My dream storyline for 2023 is:
Graziadei: “Anything that keeps me employed and relevant.”
Hope: “It just started with Sally being pregnant. I would love to see her as a mother.”
James: “I’m looking forward to what’s happening now with Devon and Abby. I’ve been wanting this storyline for a decade.”
I would love it if in 2023, my character got to:
Graziadei: “Go to Italy. That would be a great location shoot there.”
Hope: “Have a really big win of some sort. I feel like Sally gets close to so many things and then the rug gets pulled out from under her.”
James: “Walk down the aisle with Abby.”
In 2023, I’d love to work more with:
Graziadei: “Trevor St. John [Tucker]. I think he’s a phenomenal actor.”
Hope: “Eric Braeden [Victor]. I would love to see her try and win him over.”
James: “Amelia Heinle [Victoria]. Devon has a bone to pick with Victoria.”
I hope I can look back on 2023 and say:
Graziadei: “ ‘It was a good year.’ ”
Hope: “ ‘Well done.’ ”
James: “ ‘I enjoyed every day.’ ”
My hope for the fans in 2023 is:
Graziadei: “That they continue to be entertained and tune in.”
Hope: “I really hope that they are able to connect with the stories that we tell. I feel like that’s really what it’s all about.”
James: “They will continue to enjoy and love what we’re doing. I hope we bring them storylines that are better than what we gave them last year.”