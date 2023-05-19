Y&R Faves Dish About Their Castmates

Panel of Experts: Courtney Hope (Sally), Bryton James (Devon) and Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael)

BEST STORYTELLER

Hope: “Peter Bergman [Jack] always has the best stories and has a captivating way of telling them.”

James: “Eric Braeden [Victor] knows how to set up the suspense and then get to the good stuff. His Rolodex of stories is insane.”

LeBlanc: “Joshua Morrow [Nick]. He’s naturally a funny person and just a good raconteur.”

MOST EAGER TO REHEARSE

Hope: “Mark Grossman [Adam] is always on it. He loves to run lines and really work through the scenes.”

James: “Peter. From the second he arrives at the studio, he’s all about the work and being prepared for what we’re about to do. If you look professionalism up in the dictionary, you’ll find his picture.”

LeBlanc: “Peter. He’s the one to organize rehearsals, be it with one scene partner or even a group.”

BEST GIVER OF HUGS

Hope: “Brytni Sarpy [Elena] is such a loving spirit, and her hugs are so heartfelt.”

James: “Christian always gives 100 percent of himself when engaging with someone and that includes his hugs.”

LeBlanc: “Zach Tinker [ex-Fenmore]. He will hug and pick you up at the same time.”

BEST SENSE OF HUMOR

Hope: “Josh is a natural comedian. He always has everyone laughing!”

James: “Josh finds humor in everything.”

LeBlanc: “Eric. He will shock you with how funny he is. He will always go the extra mile for a laugh.”

MOST CHIPPER IN THE MORNING

Hope: “Christian basically bounces out of bed, it’s quite impressive!”

James: “Christian, hands down. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him not be chipper.”

LeBlanc: “Susan Walters [Diane] is so enthusiastic and ready to go at any time of the day.”

LEAST CHIPPER IN THE MORNING

Hope: “Everyone is pretty talkative and friendly, but some people are more quiet and keep to themselves. It really depends on the morning.”

James: “I’m going to say Christel [Khalil, Lily] just to piss her off.”

LeBlanc: “Some people are professionals and like quiet in the morning to focus on the work and center themselves. I am not included in that group.”

MOST DECKED-OUT DRESSING ROOM

Hope: “Melody Thomas Scott’s [Nikki] walls are covered with all of the Soap Opera Digest covers throughout the years. It’s a very iconic dressing room!”

James: “Melody. It’s lined with magazine covers. There’s a lot of history in there.”

LeBlanc: “Melody. She’s in Cher’s old dressing room and the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree!”

MOST MINIMALIST DRESSING ROOM

Hope: “I would say mine! I don’t have much in it, except for a few crystals, some pillows and a photo or two on the wall. I just recently got one, so I haven’t fully personalized it yet.”

James: “Amelia Heinle [Victoria]. It’s no knock on her, she just likes her dressing room that way. She has Jeanne Copper’s [ex-Katherine] dressing room so it’s a big space.”

LeBlanc: “Joshua. He keeps it simple with his dressing room décor.”

BEST SNACK FOOD STASH

Hope: “Melissa Ordway [Abby] al-ways has some Nature Valley bars on her desk and I love those. So I’m going with her!”

James: “Me, actually. I have quite a few things in the console under the TV, because I know where all of the hidden snacks are on set.”

LeBlanc: “Sean Dominic [Nate]. He uses my room sometimes so I know exactly what/where his stash is hidden.”

MOST STYLISH IN REAL LIFE

Hope: “Tracey Bregman [Lauren], she’s like a walking rock star!”

James: “Christel and Jason Thompson [Billy]. They’re both put together very well in real life.”

LeBlanc: “Sean wore an ascot to the 50th [anniversary] party and it always stuck with me because he pulled it off and made it stylish in 2023.”

MOST MATERNAL OR PATERNAL

Hope: “Peter and Tracey are always making sure everyone is okay. They care so much about people.”

James: “Jess Walton [Jill] is always interested in our lives, concerned about our well-being and she takes care of us all when she’s on set.”

LeBlanc: “Tracey is most maternal and paternal. She is there for whatever you need and the Rolodex in her brain is AI worthy and encompasses the world.”

BEST ADVICE-GIVER

Hope: “Tracey, Liz Hendrickson [Chloe] or Missy Claire Egan [Chelsea]. My girls always know what to say!”

James: “I go to Eileen Davidson [Ashley] for advice because I really respect her mind and she always gives fantastic input.”

LeBlanc: “Michelle Stafford [Phyllis] is someone who always gives you no-nonsense advice in a very loving way.”

LEAST LIKE THEIR CHARACTER

Hope: “Amelia. Victoria is quite stoic sometimes, and Amelia is so giddy and light-spirited. I love watching her transform!”

James: “Michelle. She’s much more level-headed than Phyllis.”

LeBlanc: “Amelia is a sweetheart and is much more relaxed and cheerful than Victoria.”