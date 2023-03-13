Y&R Continues Countdown To Golden Anniversary

In anticipation of Y&R’s upcoming 50th anniversary on March 26, a new video is available to watch here that features some of the cast commenting on the soap’s illustrious legacy and includes lots of fun and poignant flashbacks, as well as a sneak peek at how Genoa City will celebrate the special milestone. In addition, actors such as Lauralee Bell (Christine), Eric Braeden (Victor), Kate Linder (Esther) Beth Maitland (Traci) and Jess Walton (Jill), recall their own special memories of the show in videos on cbs.com and Paramount+. Episodes of Y&R’s on-air celebration begin the week of March 23.