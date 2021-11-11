Y&R Co-Stars Pay Tribute To Jerry Douglas

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Co-stars of Jerry Douglas (ex-John, Y&R) posted tributes overnight to the actor, who passed away on Tuesday, November 9.

Jess Walton (Jill): “Rest in peace my dear TV husband Jerry Douglas. Thank you for the laughter all those years. Much much love to you and your beautiful family Kim and Hunter and everyone”

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis): “Sending my love and prayers to his beautiful family @kymdouglas Jerry is missed.”

Kate Linder (Esther): “I had the pleasure of working with #jerrydouglas for #manyyears @youngandrestlesscbs #yr my heart and thoughts are with Kym, Hunter, and the entire Douglas family. Jerry will be #sorelymissed #rip”

Brenda Epperson (ex-Ashley): I am so sad to hear of the death of my tv dad @JerryDouglasYR @CBSDaytime #theyoungandtherestless @JerryDouglas1 I played Ashley for 8 years & Jerry welcomed me with open arms! I loved & adored him and his wife @kymdouglas #rip you’ll be missed.

Daniel Goddard (ex-Cane): “RIP the great and wonderfully charming Jerry Douglas. You were pure class. Condolences & prayers to your family and loved ones.”

Doug Davidson (ex-Paul): “God bless you, Jerry. Deepest condolences and prayers to Kym and Hunter. I believe that we will have more laughs to come. Rest In Peace.”