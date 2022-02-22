Y&R Casts New Character

Kelsey Wang will make her Y&R debut on March 10 as newcomer Allie, who is described as a mysterious, young professional who catches the eye of one of Genoa City’s eligible bachelors. She recently appeared in the recurring role of Daisy Kwan on GH; her other credits include Netflix’s DAREDEVIL; the dual language pilot, JOURNEY TO THE EAST, and Chimerica, which made its U.S. premiere at the Studio Theater in Washington, D.C. “There’s so much that I respect about this world and I’m so happy to be a part of it,” she tells Digest exclusively. “Watching YOUNG AND RESTLESS is how I found my love for acting. It just seemed like the coolest dream job ever.”