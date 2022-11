Alyvia Lyn Lind (ex-Faith, Y&R), who already stars as Lexy on CHUCKY, has been cast in a recurring role on THE SPIDERWICK CHRONICLES, an action/adventure series debuting on Disney+ in 2023. “Can’t wait for you guys to meet Calliope,” The actress posted on social media about her latest character. Lind played Faith off and on since 2011 and left in 2021.