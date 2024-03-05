YOUNG & RESTLESS Alum Lands Major Movie Role

Mckenna Grace (ex-Faith, Y&R) is set to play the lead in a psychological thriller titled Straight Lies, reports Deadline. The actress, who had intermittently subbed in the daytime role of Nick and Sharon’s daughter from 2013-15 whenever Alyvia Alyn Lind wasn’t available, will also serve as the film’s executive producer, with shooting scheduled to start this summer in North Carolina.

Set in 1990 during the frenzied war on drugs, Straight Lies centers around a teen falsely accused of drug use and is forced into a fanatical rehabilitation center that, even though sponsored by the government, her CIA agent dad knows little about, so she’s forced to figure out on how to get out on her own. The story was penned by Ren Trella and was based on her own experience. “After speaking with our amazing writer Ren and hearing her true story of what she endured and based the script, I knew this was going to be a heartbreaking, but necessary project to make,” Grace told Deadline in a statement. The film will be produced by Mandalay Pictures and Valor Media Group.

Grace, who was nominated in 2021 for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress for her work in THE HANDMAID’S TALE, will soon be seen on the silver screen opposite Paul Rudd in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which releases on March 22.