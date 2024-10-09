Young And Restless's Christel Khalil (Lily) Gets Married!

Congratulations are in order for Young and Restless fave Christel Khalil (Lily Winters), who tied the knot with her longtime love, Sam Restagno, in Puglia, Italy.

Italy is a special place for the couple, as Restagno is of Italian heritage. Khalil had previously shared snippets on her Instagram of a 2022 trip to the beautiful country that she had taken alongside Restagno, gushing, “Words can’t even explain… the most amazing Italy trip with my family🫶🏻.” She also posted an excursion she took that same year to Cielo Farms in Malibu, CA, with Restagno’s family, who she referred to as her in-laws, writing on Instagram, “The key to a successful trip with your Italian in-laws…lots of wine 🍷🍷🍷😂.”

Khalil and Restagno, a businessman, first crossed paths in 2016 at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, CA. They went public with their romance in 2018, and in 2020, Khalil reflected on their romance to Soap Opera Digest, saying, “We kind of hit it off right away. He’s Canadian, so he was really nice [laughs]. Another big one for me was that he wasn’t in the same industry. I felt that was all I was around. It was just a different conversation with Sam, but there were a lot of other great things about him.” She elaborated of their romance, “We went out on our first date two weeks [after Coachella] and had so much fun together. About six months later, I knew he was the one.”

In 2023, a few months after Restagno popped the question to Khalil, she happily shared the news of her engagement on Instagram, writing, “A couple months ago I said yes to the love of my life,” she posted as a caption to their engagement photos, adding, “thank you @srestagn for asking me to be your partner in life. I could not be happier to tether myself to you forever….”

Khalil confirmed that she was expecting her first child with Restagno in 2023, and while the duo never shared their son’s birthday, she disclosed on Instagram in March 2024 that they had named the newborn Remy. The baby joined Khristel’s son, Caden Michael, from her previous marriage, who is 14.

The actress celebrated her imminent nuptials earlier this year with a bachelorette trip to Mexico alongside close friends, including Y&R co-star Bryton James (Devon). Per video snippets of the reception offered in the Instastories of the Italian company Emotional Wedding Videographers, James also attended the wedding. The account’s Instastories not only captured the stunning florals and tablescape at the reception and the lively activity of the dance floor, but shared a romantic image of the newylweds sharing a kiss, and video of the duo with both Caden Michael and Remy walking through the streets of Puglia trailed by live musicians.

The newlyweds have not shared their own images of the nuptials, but makeup artist Elio Vittore shared a sneak peek at the gorgeous and glowing bride on his Instagram, writing, “Honored for the makeup done to the actress Christel Khalil for her magical wedding in Puglia,” he wrote. “Thank you so much 🙏 ❤️.” He also tagged the accounts of hairstylist Annapaolo Fiore and wedding planner Alessandra Linoci. Check out his post below.

Soap Opera Digest sends our warmest congratulations to the happy couple and their family!