YOUNG AND RESTLESS Renewed For Four Years!

THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last March and has been the No. 1-rated soap for over 36 years, has been renewed for four more years, CBS announced today. This ensures that the venerable soap, the longest-running program on the network, will remain on the air through 2028, its 55th season.

Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, shared in a statement, “THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS has been a staple of daytime television for over 50 years, and it is with great pleasure that we will continue that legacy at CBS. The talented cast and writers deliver compelling performances and stories on a daily basis and have provided iconic moments that have kept the show on top of the ratings and thrilled generations of fans for over five decades. We look forward to seeing what new creative twists and turns they have planned for the folks of Genoa City.”

Y&R, co-created by the late William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, premiered on March 26, 1973. Josh Griffith currently serves as its executive producer and head writer.