YOUNG AND RESTLESS Alum Sasha Calle Lands Major Film Role

The news broke in January of this year that Y&R alum Sasha Calle (ex-Lola) is out as Supergirl, but her star only continues to rise: Deadline reports that the actress has landed a role in a major film, Lips Like Sugar, described as a neo-noir thriller set against the backdrop of the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Shooting is poised to begin this month in L.A. Calle will play Andi Campos, a teenager whose friend, played by Kathryn Newton (BIG LITTLE LIES), disappears. The impressive cast also boasts Woody Harrelson, Owen Wilson and Juliette Lewis.