The news broke in January of this year that Y&R alum Sasha Calle (ex-Lola) is out as Supergirl, but her star only continues to rise: Deadline reports that the actress has landed a role in a major film, Lips Like Sugar, described as a neo-noir thriller set against the backdrop of the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Shooting is poised to begin this month in L.A. Calle will play Andi Campos, a teenager whose friend, played by Kathryn Newton (BIG LITTLE LIES), disappears. The impressive cast also boasts Woody Harrelson, Owen Wilson and Juliette Lewis.
YOUNG AND RESTLESS Alum Sasha Calle Lands Major Film Role
