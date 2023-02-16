1995: Sharon’s therapist, Dr. Randall, tried to help her cope with the aftermath of her 1994 rape by Matt, which she was still concealing from Nick.

1996: Sharon and Nick were married and he surprised her on their wedding night by carrying her over the threshold of the ranch’s tack house, which he had secretly renovated for them to live in.

1997: A pregnant Sharon slipped on ice and was rushed to the hospital.

1998: After learning that Grace had custody of Cassie, the daughter Sharon gave up at birth, Sharon spent time with the little girl but didn’t know how to explain the situation to Nick.

1999: After an estrangement, Sharon and Nick moved back in together, but Sharon panicked when Cassie’s adoptive mom, Alice, arrived in Genoa City to stake a claim on the girl.

2000: With Crimson Lights a big success, owners Sharon and Nick discussed starting a chain of coffeehouses.

2001: Sharon had a flashback to her rape after finding the red coat she was wearing when Matt attacked her. She didn’t know that Carter, the barista at Crimson Lights, was Matt with a new face.

2002: Blaming Nick for the death of their unborn daughter, Sharon rebuffed his attempts to reconcile.

2003: Sharon left Genoa City after Nick wouldn’t forgive her for kissing Victor.

2004: Sharon confessed to Nikki that she accidentally killed Cameron and that his corpse had disappeared.

2005: After getting over her initial anger that Nick was paying for her spokesperson salary at Jabot, Sharon accepted the same gig with the cosmetic division of Newman Enterprises.

2006: Sharon hid her jealousy that Brad was staying married to Ashley. Sharon bristled at Nikki’s advice that she and Nick seek counseling. Sharon and Nick’s 10th anniversary celebration was marred by a medical crisis involving their son, Noah.

2007: Sharon stood by Drucilla, who stood accused of murdering Carmen. She considered Ji Min’s offer to model for Jabot. Sharon was upset when Jack canceled their Valentine’s Day date. Sharon received a sentimental gift from Nick on what would have been their 11th wedding anniversary. Sharon supported Brad, who was a wreck over Colleen’s hospitalization, drawing Victoria’s ire.

2008: Sharon and husband Jack partnered up with Nick and Phyllis on a new fashion venture that became Restless Style magazine.

2009: After getting snowbound in a cabin, Nick and Sharon made love.

2010: Sharon and Adam enjoyed a belated honeymoon, but her faith in him began to waver under the weight of Phyllis, Nick and Ashley’s accusations of his lies and manipulations.

2011: As Sharon’s trial for killing Skye loomed, she accepted Adam’s marriage proposal.

2012: Sharon and Victor annulled their marriage and she reunited with Adam. Sharon escorted Adam to his childhood home in Kansas.

2013: Although Adam was divorcing Chelsea, he and Sharon vowed to be just friends (they kissed anyway). While driving during a snowstorm, Sharon and Dylan’s cars were involved in an accident on a country road; both were okay.

2014: Sharon was rattled by her encounters with Cassie’s ghost, unaware that Victor had hired a look-alike (Mariah) to gaslight her.

2015: Because of Sharon’s erratic behavior from not taking her bipolar meds, Nick took her to court for full custody of Faith. Sharon’s emotional outburst in court convinced the judge to declare Nick the full-time parent. Sharon and Dylan became closer.

2016: When Sharon and Nick discovered that he had a past connection to her shady shrink, Dr. Anderson, they showed up at her office to confront her but found her dead instead.

2017: After Dylan entered Witness Protection, Sharon discovered that he had signed over ownership of Crimson Lights to her.

2018: Sharon teamed up with Phyllis to find out if Nick was Christian’s bio dad; the DNA results proved Adam was the daddy. Nick was devastated and Sharon consoled him.

2019: Rey and Sharon declared their love. Sharon, Nikki, Victoria and Phyllis were arrested for the cover-up of J.T.’s death and a trial date was set.

2020: Sharon began chemotherapy for breast cancer.

2021: Sharon and Nick confronted Faith about her drinking. Though married to Rey, she responded when Adam kissed her. A photo of the buss surfaced on social media, and Rey confronted her.

2022: While making plans with Faith to tour colleges, Sharon gave Chance a list of therapists to help with his PTSD.