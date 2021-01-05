William deVry Sounds Off On GH Exit

In an interview with Nelson Bronco for The Toronto Sun, William deVry spoke out about his recent GH exit as Julian Jerome, a role he’d held since 2013. The actor shared that he suspected he’d be written out back in September 2019 (“I didn’t really see a big investment in the character”) and had hoped GH would revisit the Julian/Alexis romance in a more sustained way, noting, “Nancy [Lee Grahn, Alexis] and I were open to a reunion, but that never happened despite the fans pleading for it. At that point, I just felt I should prepare myself for not being re-signed.” He also weighed in on Julian’s protracted on-screen death, saying, “I feel it was a good story from a personal perspective because of all the characters it impacts. But I also can appreciate we’re living in really difficult times and a lot of what was shown may have been unnecessary,” and expressed sympathy for viewers who were saddened by his departure, stating, “I think they felt betrayed.” For the details of his good-byes with his co-stars and his future plans (which include relocating to his native Canada), click here.