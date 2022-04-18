As Kate Linder Marks Her 40th Anniversary On Y&R, Her Co-Stars Share What Makes Her So Great!

Jess Walton (Jill) “Katie is the hardest working actress I know and I have enjoyed working with her for so many years. We have had many days full of laughter and joy. Happy anniversary to one of the sweetest people I know and a castmate hopefully forever!”

Lauralee Bell (Christine) “Kate has sung the song, ‘Everybody Ought to Have a Maid,’ but I say ‘Everybody Ought to Have a Kate!’ So lucky that I do as a friend and the show does as Esther! Kate has added so much to the show on a personal and professional level and nobody deserves to be celebrated more than her. Happy 40th! Love you!

Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) “Congratulations of 40 years of being young and restless.”

Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe) “Kate since day one, opened her heart to me. Very quickly I learned that she loves her character, the cast, crew and show like no other. I am so proud to be your on-screen daughter and a huge congratulations for this incredible achievement, Mom!”

Tracey Bregman (Lauren) “Happy 40th, Katie! You are truly the best! You are the most loving and supportive friend. Congrats on such an incredible milestone. Love you!”

Eileen Davidson (Ashley) “Kate is always such a joy! So positive and thoughtful. A loving, kind person who is a terrific actress!”

Peter Bergman (Jack) “Kate Linder is a lesson to all of us about the joys of working at Y&R. She comes to the studio prepared and professional, filled with excitement, energy and gratitude. And Esther, the wonderful character she created all those years ago, is today a cornerstone of the show. Congratulations Kate, on your 40 amazing years!”

Beth Maitland (Traci) “Kate Linder is one of the most generous, philanthropic, caring and selfless people I know. It has been my pleasure to occasionally serve alongside her in her various charitable efforts, and I’m so grateful she’s been such an ambassador for YOUNG AND RESTLESS over the years. We were so lucky she came to us 40 years ago, and have a lot to learn from her about putting our hearts in the right place. Happy anniversary, my friend!”

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) “Kate is the loveliest. A gorgeous heart. What she has turned the character of Esther into all these years, it’s remarkable. Kate is a golden ray of light.”

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) “Kate is such a beautiful person, and such a legend on Y&R! She’s always there to support all of us, and it’s incredible how much she’s contributed to charities over the years with her teas. She’s just fabulous!”

Joshua Morrow (Nick) “Katie is one of the nicest people I have ever met. She is a true ambassador for the show. She is tireless in her desire to help people and she spreads cheer and joy wherever she goes. She’s a massive part of this show’s rich history and I just don’t know where we would be without her. The fans love her almost as much as we do! She always has a million dollar smile flashing and every time I see her she is just glowing with happiness. A truly special woman indeed!”

Bryton James (Devon) “A legendary character, as well as a legendary human. Thank you, Kate for an inspiring 40 years of entertainment and philanthropy! I couldn’t love you more!”

Mishael Morgan (Amanda) “Kate Linder was one of the first people to embrace me when I came to Y&R. She is always helping someone or sharing her love with fans and cast members alike. She is so giving; with her time, her talent and her heart. Kate, you are an inspiration and a true staple in Y&R’s legacy. Congrats on 40 years! Love you!”

Melissa Ordway (Abby) “Happy Anniversary Kate! You’re so loved! Congratulations!”

Courtney Hope (Sally) “Kate is a beautiful soul with such a kind and giving heart! What a milestone and so well deserved. I’ve loved getting to know Kate and her drive has been an inspiration to watch! Happy 40th!”

Christian J. Leblanc (Michael) “Kate Linder! What can I say? She’s a force of nature. If there is an office to run for she’ll run for it — hard! If there is a charity that needs a pair of helping hands, she offers hands, feet (with tap shoes if necessary), head and heart. Everything she has achieved she has worked for and earned with blood, sweat and tears and the support of her beautiful husband, Ron. She is inevitably in every picture ever taken anywhere in the world since the beginning of time. She is our Kate. There is only one of her and I am proud to call her a friend!”