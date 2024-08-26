Why Crazy Luna Is Just the Bold and Beautiful Twist We Needed

Sweet, virginal Luna caught the eye of Bold and Beautiful Forrester scion RJ Forrester and their puppy love was sweet — too sweet. It needed spice — and not the kind the show provided when Luna, unwittingly hopped up on Poppy’s mints, had sex with an equally in-the-dark Zende; while we’re all for cheating scandals on soaps, in 2024, playing fast-and-loose with issues of consent feels dangerously dated. And when RJ and Luna’s romance survived the (limited) fallout of that tryst with Zende, the duo was back to being the kiss of death in daytime: boring.

Luna’s Killer Switch

Then B&B threw us the curveball we didn’t know we needed — Luna is a double (maybe more?) murderess, psychopath kidnapper. Now this is the kind of story that viewers who loved Thomas dating a Hope mannequin could really get into.

Did it come out of nowhere? Sure. Do we care about that? Not even remotely, because the fun, messy drama it has created has suddenly made the little half-hour soap must-see TV. First, Luna made a play for her mom’s boyfriend — a man she supposedly believed to be her dad — five seconds after learning he wasn’t. Dollar Bill was shocked to find his lips being assaulted by his girlfriend’s daughter and did what he could to dissuade her. In a rare moment of bad timing for bad Luna, Steffy saw the smooch. She then followed the troubled girl to her former apartment to confront her about the salacious lip lock and all that stood to be hurt if Luna pursued Bill. As their convo unfolded, Steffy suddenly realized the truth — Luna was a killer! Alas, Steffy had accepted a beverage from her reluctant host — and it was tainted. Steffy promptly collapsed. Oh, Steffy, oh, Luna — oh, my!

Now, like poor Melinda on Days of our Lives — who made the same exact error in judgment the exact same week, Steffy is going to be at Luna’s mercy. Steffy’s family thinks she left to get over her husband confessing that he was kissed by Hope. Will anyone be looking for Steffy? Wouldn’t it be fun if it was the woman who we all expected to pay the price for snooping — Katie, who continued to investigate the seemingly too-good-to-be-true Nozawa women — was the one to solve this rather than Steffy’s knight-in-shining-armor husband, Finn?

Either way, the story has gotten a sudden and undeniable shot of adrenaline, and gotten me excited for the next episode. And in the tune-in-tomorrow world of soap opera storytelling, that’s what it’s all about.