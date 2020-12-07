What Dosage Is CBD Good In?

This article was originally published on Buy CBD Gummies. To view the original article, click here.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past decade, chances are you’ve picked up quite a few mentions of the new wonder drug known widely as CBD. For a lot of people it’s the go-to for pain, anxiety, and a slew of other conditions. With many US states beginning to legalize cannabis for medical as well as recreational use, the market is full of readily available CBD. However, despite all that, many people are still unsure of what CBD really is.

What Is CBD?

CBD or cannabidiol is among the several compounds which are found in cannabis. Out of the latter you also have THC or Tetrahydrocannabinol, which is the most famous, mainly for its widely known psychoactive properties. In other words, THC is what gets you “high” when you take cannabis. CBD is non-psychoactive, but with much the same medicinal benefits, which means you can have the therapeutic effects without getting the “stoned” feeling that often comes with THC.

How Much Should You Take?

It is best to start taking CBD in small doses at first. After starting off small, you can gradually step up the amount you take per day. Since there can also be variations in content between products, it is advisable to use caution whenever starting on a new package, or even switching dose forms.

Starting with a low dose lets you figure out how your body reacts to the compound. There is a wide range of dosages which have been tested in the course of clinical studies, but there is still not enough evidence for recommending effective doses for specific uses. “For now, use the product’s recommended dose unless your doctor gives you the go-ahead to take larger doses,” says Lindsay Slowiczek, PharmD. “People with certain health conditions, such as liver disease, may need lower doses to avoid serious side effects,” she added.

Things To Keep In Mind When Considering Dosage