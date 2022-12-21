What posters were on the wall of your teenage bedroom? “I had three that meant a lot to me. I had an original one-sheet of Jaws, which today would be worth many thousands of dollars, and an original one-sheet of Star Wars, which would be worth even more; but the priceless one to me was Brooke Shields from Blue Lagoon.”

What toppings would you like on your pizza? “Sausage and mushrooms.”

What is your favorite adult beverage? “Ensure.”

What was your favorite TV show as a kid? “B.J. AND THE BEAR.”

What musical artist is highest on your bucket list to see perform live? “Paul McCartney.”